Bodega Aurrera continues to reaffirm its position as the undisputed champion of low prices. On this occasion, it has surprised everyone with an offer that you cannot miss: the screen Hisense 70 inches with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Google TV operating system, now at half price, well It went from costing $20,999 pesos to only $10,990 pesos.

OTHER HISENSE SMART TV OPTIONS ON AMAZON FOR 12 MONTHS WITHOUT INTEREST:

The screen Hisense 70 inches It is designed to offer a high-quality viewing experience. with his 4K Ultra HD resolution, This television meets all your daily entertainment needs. Most of the current content is available on 4K or even 2K, and this screen reproduces them with impressive clarity.

He 4K UHD It offers more than four times the resolution of a 1080p HD display, with more than 8.3 million pixels. Additionally, its powerful full-array LED backlight ensures uniform and vibrant illumination.

The Dolby Vision HDR technology Integrated into this screen transforms your television into a true home entertainment center, providing astonishing realism that immerses you in each scene. This technology, commonly used in movie theaters, is now available in your living room, allowing you to enjoy richer colors and finer details.

To complement the excellent image quality, the screen Hisense 70 inches includes sound technology DTS Virtual X. This technology provides immersive audio quality that makes you feel like you’re in the middle of the action, elevating your entertainment experience to a new level.

One of the highlights of this screen is its Google TV operating system. This system guarantees an improved user experience, focused on content and personalized interaction. With the Built-in Google Assistant, You can control your TV comfortably and efficiently using voice commands, making it easy to access your favorite programs and applications.

If you are a video game lover, this screen also has something special for you. The game mode significantly reduces input lag, increasing your chances of achieving legendary wins by providing a smoother and more responsive gaming experience.