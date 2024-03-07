Bodega Aurrera, the supermarket that stands out by seeking to offer the best prices, has a great promotion to make your purchases even more accessible. With its characteristic motto of being the champion of low prices, Mama Lucha has a great promotion on the travel system: discounts and Interest-Free Months.

Bodega Aurrera, by offering a wide variety of items, both furniture and electronics, has products for the little ones in the home, it is about Graco Comfy Cruiser Callia Blue Travel System, a must-have item for any family on the go.

With a starting price of $7,999, this practical travel system is now available for only $5,199. In addition, the Walmart subsidiary, offers the option to purchase this item in up to 3 months without interest of $1,733, allowing customers to distribute the payment conveniently and without worries.

The Graco Comfy Cruiser Callia Blue Travel System is a complete solution to transport your baby safely and comfortably, know its characteristics and take advantage of the opportunity to purchase this item to make family walks an even more pleasant and safe experience:

Characteristics:

⦿ Modern and functional design in blue.

⦿ Reliable and certified security system.

⦿ Padded and reclining seat for baby's comfort.

⦿ Easy to carry and store.

⦿ Quality guaranteed by the renowned Graco brand.

Specifications

⦿ Weight (Kg): 13.33

⦿ Packaging contents: 1 Stroller, 1 Car Seat

⦿ Recommended age: 10+ months

⦿ Manufacturing material: Plastic

⦿ Security points: 5

⦿ Guarantee: Only applies to products sold by Walmart/Bodega Aurrera: 1 year with supplier. Check the warranty conditions of other sellers in the corresponding section.

⦿ Height (cm): 102.87

⦿ Gender: Unisex

⦿ Width (cm): 80.01

⦿ Depth (cm): 58.42