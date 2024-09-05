The Bodega Aurrera company, seeking to be part of every family, offers discounts and bank promotions on a variety of products, and also has everything essential for the home, since in addition to having a low price on the basic basket, it sells dining tables, screens, refrigerators, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. This time we present you the price and characteristics of one of the best unmissable promotions on its website, This is an LG microwave oven with Smart Inverter technology.

With Smart Inverter technology, it offers faster and more uniform cooking thanks to precise temperature control and greater power of up to 1,200W. Ideal for cooking, heating and defrosting a wide variety of foods. At Mamá Lucha, the champion of low prices, you can find this microwave, at a price initial payment of $5,286.55 can currently be purchased for only $4,597.00 with the flexibility to purchase it in up to 12 months without interest for $383.08 pesos.

The LG Chef microwave oven with Smart Inverter technology is an excellent choice for those looking for speed, versatility and efficiency in the kitchen. Take advantage of this unmissable offer with which you can ensure that every food, from meats to desserts, reaches the perfect temperature without cold spots or overheating. This results in a more delicious and nutritious meal, making the most of the natural flavor of each ingredient.

Features of the LG Chef 1.5 Cubic Feet Microwave Oven with Smart Inverter:

◉ Even cooking, ensures that each dish is cooked evenly for a perfect culinary experience.

◉ Allows you to fry food, heat it up or even prepare homemade yogurt in minutes.

◉ Grill mode, prepares and heats grilled dishes without losing the crispy touch.

◉ Easy cleaning, it has an EasyClean™ coating that makes cleaning the interior easy.

◉ Guaranteed durability with Magnetron Smart Inverter with 10-year warranty for greater peace of mind.

◉ LED lighting and stable rotating ring, which improves visibility and stability during cooking.

Dimensions:

◉ Width: 59 cm

◉ Height: 37 cm

◉ Length: 48 cm

◉ Weight: 36 kg

◉ This results in a more delicious and nutritious meal, making the most of the natural flavor of each ingredient.

◉ A long warranty, like the 10 years on the magnetron of this LG microwave, provides confidence and quality support.