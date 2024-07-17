Owned by Walmart and known for its low-priced basic grocery basket, Bodega Aurrera is known for offering a wide variety of products for all of its customers’ needs, including appliances and electronics. When it comes to televisions, customers are looking for image quality, connectivity and affordable prices.

Among the television brands that can be found at Bodega Aurrera are Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more, a variety of Smart TVs so that you can enjoy connectivity and access to streaming platforms, This time we present you all the details of the Sony 4K HDR OLED screen with a discount of $15,431.

Mamá Lucha, the iconic figure of Bodega Aurrera, always offers items that adapt to everyone’s needs. Whether you’re looking for a TV for your living room, bedroom or any other space, you’ll find a wide variety of sizes and prices.

One of the most notable offers is the Sony Bravia 65″ 4K HDR OLED Google TV 2022 Smart TV Screen, which has been reduced to more than $15,000 pesos. Its initial price was $66,869.99 and now you can purchase it for $51,438.45. In addition, you can pay up to 12 months without interest of $4,286.54.

Characteristics:

◉ HDR Technology: Improves image quality, offering more vivid colors and more precise details.

◉ Voice Commands: Control your TV with your voice for a more intuitive experience.

◉ HDMI and USB connections: Make it easy to connect various devices.

◉ Cognitive Processor XR: Provides natural and realistic image quality.

◉ QD-OLED Panel and XR Triluminos Max: See more and brighter colors than ever before.

◉ Google TV with Google Assistant: Organize all your content in one place and enable streaming from Apple devices compatible with AirPlay 2.

Specifications

◉ Model/Style/Type: Bravia 65″ 4K HDR OLED Google TV 2022

◉ Color: Black

◉ Assembled Product Width: 100 cm

◉ Wattage consumption: 20 W

◉ Assembled Product Length: 20cm

◉ Assembled Product Weight: 11 kg

◉ Country of Origin: China

◉ Screen Size: 65 inches

◉ Package Contents: 1x Screen, 1x Remote Control, 1x User Manual.

◉ Power: 20 W

◉ Assembled Product Height: 60 cm

◉ Warning Legends: Product with electronic components, it is recommended to use only for its designed use.

◉ Display Technology: LED