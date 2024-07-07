Nowadays, having a high-quality television is essential to enjoy an immersive viewing experience. 4K Ultra HD televisions offer four times the resolution of Full HD, providing sharper images, vibrant colors and amazing details. Watching your favorite TV shows, movies, and sporting events has never been so awesome.

Bodega Aurrera, the trusted store with the iconic Mamá Lucha character, is known for offering quality products at affordable prices. Here you will find a wide variety of Smart TV brands that adapt to all tastes and needs, from the most affordable to the high-end, To help you renovate your entertainment room, we present an option that is almost half price.

Now, Bodega Aurrera offers you a unique opportunity: the Hisense 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV LED 70A6H at half price. This incredible television, which had an initial price of $20,999.00, can now be yours for only $11,690. In addition, you can purchase it with up to 20 months without interest for $584.50.

Characteristics

◉ Dolby Vision-Visual Clarity: Delivers superior visual clarity, with more intense colors and improved contrast.

◉ Game Mode: Provides a dynamic and fluid gaming experience, ideal for gamers.

◉ DTS Virtual: Ensures an immersive audio experience, enveloping the sound around you.

◉ LED Display: With LED technology, you will get perfect images with low power consumption.

◉ The display automatically adjusts brightness based on lighting conditions.

Package contents:

◉ 1 Screen

◉ 1 Remote control

◉ 1 Table supports

◉ 1 User Manual

◉ 1 Warranty policy

Dimensions:

◉ Height: 88.3 cm

◉ Width: 8.4 cm

◉ Depth: 157.7 cm

◉ Weight: 21 kg

◉ Resolution: 3840 x 2160

◉ Remote Control: Yes

◉ Model: 70A6H

◉ Wi-Fi: Yes

◉ Smart TV: Yes

◉ 3D: No

◉ Screen Size: 70 Inches

◉ Measurements with Base: 157.7 cm x 36.9 cm x 96.3 cm

◉ Country: Mexico

◉ Power Supply: Alternating Current

◉ Panel: LED

◉ Refurbished: No

◉ App Compatibility: Google TV

◉ Color: Black

◉ Ports: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, 1 Ethernet

Protection Warnings

◉ Avoid moving the screen by holding it by the panel.

◉ Keep in a dry place.

◉ Do not clean it while it is on.

Warranty

This TV has a 1-year warranty from the supplier, applicable only to products sold by Walmart/Bodega Aurrera. Please see the warranty conditions of other sellers in the corresponding section.