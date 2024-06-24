Bodega Aurrera has launched an incredible series of offers on Smart TV screens from the renowned Hisense brand, with discounts that exceed $2,000 pesos.

This promotion is a great opportunity for those looking to upgrade their home entertainment experience with 4K technology.

Hisense 50-inch Ultra HD 4K display model A65KV from $7,499 to only $4,990

Hisense 55-inch Ultra HD 4K display model A65KV from $8,490 to only $6,490

Hisense 65-inch Ultra HD 4K display model A65KV from $10.79 to $8,790

The series of Hisense A65KV screens It stands out for its advanced technology and features that transform the home entertainment experience. Available in sizes of 50, 55 and 65 inches, are Ultra HD 4K displays orThey offer exceptional resolution that enhances every detail in the image.

One of the most outstanding features is the Dolby Vision technology, which provides vibrant colors and deep blacks, ensuring amazing visual quality. This level of clarity and contrast makes every scene come to life, offering a cinematic experience in the comfort of home.

He VIDAA TV operating system Allows smooth navigation and access to a variety of applications streaming like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. In addition, the A65KV displays have a voice remote control Alexa and VIDAA Voice, making it easier to search and control content using voice commands.

These displays not only offer superior image quality but also an enhanced user experience thanks to their intuitive interface and smart features. The Hisense A65KV series It is ideal for those looking to upgrade their entertainment system with cutting-edge technology and ease of use.