Self-service stores have an impact by placing discounts and sales on their products, so that customers acquire everything they need according to their needs. However, recently an employee of Bodega Aurrera shows how they try to steal customers from the branch, which is why it went viral.

The video that shocked everyone was broadcast by the ‘@val_jaz’ account, it is about an employee of the chain whose motto is “The champion of low prices”, Bodega Aurrera, because he shocked everyone by recording what happens while he is checking.

In the retail industry, they usually place promotions as marketing strategies to attract more consumers, therefore, among the companies highlights Bodega Aurrera for offering its customers quality products at affordable prices.

For this reason, employees usually capture everyone’s attention by sharing their experiences in various businesses, like this time, Val, an employee of Bodega Aurrera who resides in Guadalajara, Mexico, shocked by sharing what he found in a store while checking.

The Bodega Aurrera employee during the viral video, the creator of the content showed that she was doing a check-up when she suddenly showed a loose sandal in the hallways, which is why she noted: “Pov: you came out with new Aurrera flip flops.”

What do they sell at a Bodega Aurrera?

The convenience store in Mexico created in 1970 that was originally owned by the Mexican company Almacenes Aurrera, was founded in 1958, has grown and evolved over time, adapting to the changing needs of its clients.

Bodega Aurrera, a company previously known as ‘Central de Ropa’, offers a wide variety of products, from fresh food to clothing and electronic items, this in its three different formats: Bodega Aurrera, Mi Bodega and Bodegas Express, which are differentiated by the size and product offering.

On the website among its departments, you can find discounts on technologies, discounts on school supplies, as well as Smart TV, even discounts for the national month, likewise, you can find products from the departments:

➣ Appliances and Appliances

➣ Cell Phones, Cameras and Smart Home

➣ Screens, Audio and Musical Instruments

➣ Computers, Stationery and Office

➣ Video Games and Toys

➣ Sports

➣ Cars and Motorcycles

➣ Mattresses, Furniture and Garden

➣ Home and Hardware

➣ Beauty and Personal Hygiene

➣ Babies

➣ Pets

➣ Pharmacy and Health Care

➣ Movies, Books and Seasonal Articles

➣ Wines and Spirits

➣ Clothing, Shoes and Accessories

➣ Groceries and Cleaning

