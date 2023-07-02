The retail business founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958, which was previously Almacenes Aurrera, but since 1970 has been called ‘Bodega Aurrera’, became a trend after a client when going to the supermarket in Sinaloa, drew attention for making a scene.

The content creators went viral on social networks by starring in a scene at a Bodega Aurrera branch located in Culiacán, since a man jokingly reproached him for going shopping.

During her visit to the supermarket whose advertising strategy is ‘mom fights’, who is presumably a framed woman who fights for low prices, thus reaching the largest possible population permanently, because given her costs she has become one of the favorite stores of Mexican families, to make purchases, but the signs that the couple made were what caught their attention.

It was through the digital platform of TikTok, where the account of ‘@ chematorres50’, allegedly originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, was heard telling the woman: “Love, remember that when we started the relationship, we knew they were lovers, we never agreed to come buy groceries”.

On the Internet, it has become known that when accepting the role of lover, they usually have rules so that everything works and the people involved do not fall in love, because they know that each one can have another relationship.

For this reason, hearing the man say that he was not planning to go to the supermarket drew attention, however, everything seems to indicate that it was a joke, since the complaints were heard while laughing.

During the viral video, it was possible to see that the couple made purchases at Bodega Aurrera, because leaving aside whether they are actually lovers, they took advantage of the prices in the company that stands out for its el low cost in the basic basket.

What type of company is Aurrera?

Jerónimo Arango, in 1958 founded Aurrera, the company was called ‘Central de Ropa’, where he maintained the main idea of ​​offering a wide variety of products at low prices. Currently, it has three formats, Bodega Aurrera, Bodega Aurrera Express and Mi Bodega Aurrera.

Aurrera Winery, It is a commercial business, It is the business format of the Walmart de México y Centroamérica company, it operates in all the states of the country, to be in every house, they offer quality products at low prices, likewise, it offers basic necessities that are within the reach of the economy of all families.