Self-service stores for customers to choose according to their needs, place them within the reach of all consumers, therefore, sometimes they make the so-called ‘the heist ant’ however, some users do not use them to carry them illegally, so exposed an employee of Bodega Aurrera.

It was through the social network originating in China, TikTok, where the cashier of this store that is part of the Walmart Group chain, Bodega Aurrera after revealing the product that customers uselessly stealwent viral.

The users identified as @val_jaz, showed what is the product that customers steal, since they take advantage of being within their reach, which is why supermarkets have declared losing millions of pesos due to ‘ant robberies’, however, this article It is useless to take it without first passing it through the box.

Despite the fact that in the retail industry, promotions and discounts are usually placed as marketing strategies to attract more consumers, at Bodega Aurrera, canned foods are victims of ‘ant robbery’.

The Bodega Aurrera worker, when she was seen in the corridors, revealed that customers usually take Google Play gift cards, which does not work if they are not marked in boxes first, for which reason it’s no use stealing them.

During the viral video, he explained: “what’s up with people who steal this kind of thing, that is, if they knew that If we do not activate them, they will not be able to use itDon’t do it people, that’s stealing.”

Services and departments of Bodega Aurrera

The retail business founded by Jerónimo Arango, in 1958, which was previously Almacenes Aurrera, but since 1970 has been called ‘Bodega Aurrera’, has as its advertising strategy ‘mom fights’, who is presumably a framed woman who fights for prices low, thus reaching the largest possible population permanently, because given its costs, one of the favorite stores of Mexican families has returned.

Bodega Aurrera, business format of the company Walmart de México y Centroamérica, operates in all the states of the country, to be in each house, they offer quality products at low prices, in its three formats, Bodega Aurrera, Bodega Aurrera Express and Mi Bodega Aurrera, and even received recognition for the cost of its basic pantry basket before Profeco and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

