Shigher and higher. For the first time in the history of the Ski World Cup the white circus rises to a height where it has never dared, the 3720 meters of the Rollin hump, in Switzerland, arriving at the Cime Bianche lakes, in Italy. A transnational descent today and one tomorrow, snow and wind permitting, after the cancellation of last season. One of those races that Bode Miller would have liked, extreme as the 46-year-old from Easton was, an Olympic title, four world championships and two overall Cups last, a great interpreter outside the box of this sport