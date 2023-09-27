Bocuse d’Or | Finland is represented by Ismo Sipeläinen in the European qualifying round of the world’s most demanding chef competition

Ismo Sipeläinen will represent Finland in the Bocuse d’Or European qualifying competition.

26.9. 18:16 | Updated 19:57

The representative for the 2024–2025 season was decided on Tuesday evening in the qualifying match organized at the Helsinki Messukeskus. Bocuse d’Or Finland announced the result on its Instagram account.

Sipeläinen represented Finland in the Bocuse d’Or in the 2018–2019 season and has previously also competed as an assistant. Until May, Sipeläinen worked at the Michelin restaurant Speilsalen in Trondheim. In June, he moved to Finland and started training full-time for the Games.

Worked as Sipeläinen’s assistant Kaisa Laanemäki and as a coach Kristian Vuojärvi.

The person from Turku competed for the place against Sipeläi Mikko Pakola. Pakola is the chef of the restaurant Smör.

He served as Pakola’s assistant in the competition Niilo Suominen and the Finnish representative from the previous season as a coach Johan Kurkela.

World Bocuse d’Or, considered the most demanding cooking competition, has been organized for 35 years.

24 countries from more than a hundred countries can reach the finals of the competition through their own continental qualifiers.

The European Championship will be held on March 9-20, 2024 in Trondheim, Norway.

The final competition between 24 countries will take place in Lyon, France in January 2025.

Correction 27.9. 7:57 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that Ismo Sipeläinen represented Finland in the Bocuse d’Or in the 2019–2020 season. It was the 2018–2019 season. In addition, the story incorrectly stated that Sipeläinen works in Speilsalen. He worked there until May.