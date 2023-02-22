Dhe Rostock Senator for Social Affairs and former member of the Bundestag for the left, Steffen Bockhahn, has left his party and justified it with the attitude of the left towards Russia. Bockhahn wrote in a statement on his website on Wednesday that the party was unable to name and ostracize Vladimir Putin as a fascist dictator. The left does not clearly criticize the Russian president’s war crimes. “She doesn’t even manage to denounce him for the more than 200,000 Russian soldiers killed.”

Julian Staib Political correspondent for northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Instead, they are conducting “sham debates” about NATO and America. If the left calls for peace talks, combined with calls on Ukraine to make concessions, then the party is no longer left and not on the side of the weaker.

Bockhahn, who previously chaired his party in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and had been a member for more than 27 years, further criticized the fact that the majority of the party executive was willing to “fight for peace together with right-wing extremists”. He was referring to the so-called “Manifesto for Peace”, which the former chairwoman of the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Sahra Wagenknecht, initiated. Among other things, it calls for an end to arms deliveries to Ukraine.

“Behind the times”

There will be a rally in Berlin on Saturday. Within the left there is a dispute about how to deal with it. Various signers of the “Manifesto” had distanced themselves from the rally because there was no differentiation to the right. Wagenknecht told the “Spiegel” that “everyone who wants to demonstrate with an honest heart for peace and negotiations” is welcome at the rally. Far-right flags or symbols would not be tolerated.

In his statement, Bockhahn also criticized the fact that the Left Party was also “behind the times” in social policy. In recent years he has often tried in vain to get involved, but personal differences were too great or the contradiction was simply too uncomfortable.







Dietmar Bartsch, co-chairman of the left-wing parliamentary group in the Bundestag, regretted Bockhahn’s departure from the party to the NDR on Wednesday. Rostock’s Mayor Eva-Maria Kröger (also Die Linke), on the other hand, expressed understanding for the decision in view of the rifts in the party.