With their first Bundesliga win in 231 days, VfL Bochum has gained new hope in the relegation battle – and is hoping for the next one during the winter break. A week after the Köpenick scandal, the first three-pointer of the season was finally achieved in the 15th attempt with a 2-0 (2-0) win in the basement duel against 1. FC Heidenheim and a conciliatory end to a historically bad year. With their goals, Moritz Broschinski (6th minute) and Matus Bero (38th) gave the bottom team a win in the league for the first time since May 5th (3-2 against Hoffenheim) – only their fifth all year.

The next success story could come on January 9th, when the DFB sports court hears the Bochum team’s objection after throwing a lighter in the 1-1 draw at Union Berlin. At Christmas, the gap to Heidenheim in the relegation place, who lost their seventh Bundesliga game in a row, is four points – it could be reduced to two before the restart.

Three days after the 1-1 draw against FC St. Gallen, with which FCH lost direct entry into the round of 16 of the Conference League, coach Frank Schmidt changed to six positions. VfL coach Dieter Hecking returned to the two-man attack with Philipp Hofmann and Broschinski after two games with only one tip. In the Bochum goal there was Patrick Drewes again, who was hit in the head by a lighter from the Union block at the Alte Försterei on Saturday a week ago and was unable to continue playing – which is why the game resulted in VfL’s protest.