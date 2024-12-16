Was replacing Patrick Drewes really necessary? Did the lighter from the Union Berlin fan block really hit him in the head or just graze him? Irrelevant. The attack itself is worthy of punishment, Bochum’s objection to the 1:1 is unavoidable.
Football Germany continues to discuss how dizzy Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes might have been on Saturday in the Union Berlin stadium after a lighter flying from the opposing fan block hit his head. Drewes was led off the pitch with the support of two supervisors.
