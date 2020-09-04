Crabs from North America spread on Lake Kemnader between Bochum and Witten. They are now threatening native species and spreading the crab plague.

Bochum / Witten – Am Kemnader lake we can currently observe astonishing things: something is moving on the bike paths and along the shore that actually does not belong in our local waters. How RUHR24.de* reported on Kemnader See, where swans and geese are otherwise* are on the way, two cancers originating from America spread. For domestic animals on the border of Bochum and Witten they pose a serious threat.

Kemnader See: Crabs run in droves on bike paths

The dark red, armored animals with the large claws at the front end are noisy Ruhrverband to the Louisiana crayfish, the Signal cancer and the Kamber–Cancer.All three species are believed to have been released by aquarium owners. The Crayfish are originally from North America.

The Crayfish occur in Europe as neozoa. That is, they are not originally located here. According to Spektrum.de put many Neozoa poses no threat to the native fauna. However, some species have reproduced so much that they damage the native communities.

New home Kemnader See: crabs do not come from the area

Also the Crayfish at the Kemnader lake obviously feel just as comfortable in their new home as in their original home. And so they wandered loudly Ruhrverband probably from the garden pond at home into our rivers and lakes. Because also at the Dysentery the animals were spotted in several places (more News from the Ruhr area on RUHR24.de*).

The American crayfish, also known as the Louisana crayfish, is spreading around Lake Kemnader in Bochum. © Britta Pedersen / dpa

But it seems to be particularly good at Kemnader lake live: Here the spread Crayfish particularly strong. So strong that it is increasing a for the native species danger represent. Because the Crayfish eat the brood of dragonflies and fish. The crabs themselves have now reproduced so much that their natural enemies can no longer keep up with the food and can no longer keep the crab population in check.

Kemnader See already overpopulated: crabs looking for a new home

The one for the Kemnader lake responsible Ruhrverband expresses completely different concerns with regard to the spread of foreign cancers. Because: The non-native ones Crayfish could the so-called Cancer plague spread, and thus also endanger domestic crayfish. Cancer plague is a fungal disease that affects all European Crayfish species fatal runs. Signal crabs in particular are considered to be carriers of cancer plague.

Meanwhile live on Kemnader lake so many crabs that some days some of them wander to find a new home. Then it not only crawls under the stones on the shore of the lake, but also on the footpaths and bike paths around the lake. According to the report, a nature guide from the “Wilderness School Ruhr” estimates image: “There are millions.” Whether this estimate is correct cannot be confirmed, at least on the part of the Ruhr Association. The association sees the number as “a little too high”.

Crayfish on Lake Kemnader: restaurateurs on the Wupper have a creative approach

But resourceful catering establishments may already have a solution to the problem on offer: Why that Crayfish not just eat? Restaurant owners along the Wupper – in the river a similar problem with the crabs was observed in the past – did according to the Remscheider Genereal-Anzeiger already good experiences with that Crayfish to process on pasta and pizza.

And also in Bochum the crustaceans could soon be fished using fish traps. And then? Then they could land on the menus of the surrounding restaurants as a regional specialty.

However, the fishing permits currently valid for the Ruhr do not include the right to fish for crabs with fish traps. At the moment, such crab fishing would still be poaching. The Ruhr Fisheries Cooperative is now examining whether commercial fishermen should be allowed to set up a trap. *RUHR24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

Editor’s note: In a previous version of the text it was stated that the crabs also got into the streams and rivers via sewage treatment plants. This statement was incorrect and has been corrected. According to the Ruhrverband, the wastewater path is definitely not a route for invasive cancers to spread.