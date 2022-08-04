Bochicchio, no signs of braking on the asphalt. Death is a mystery

Massimo Bochicchio did not have a fatal illness as he went in motorcycle. It was to establish it the autopsy carried out on the corpse of the VIP brokerdied crashing into a wall near the airport of the city of Rome last June 19th. the death – reads the Messaggero – would instead be due to trauma caused by the violent impact. This is the first response of the tests on the charred body. Bochicchio was accused of having cheated dozens of VIPsincluding footballers, coaches and entrepreneurs, for about 600 million euros. He was therefore not burned alive by the flames, as witnesses had also hot confirmed, seeing that his palms were not contracted by the fire. When the fire broke out, the 56 years old had already passed away because of the crash.

The yellow on death, however, – continues the Messenger – is not resolved. It remains to understand what caused the road accident, the result fatal for Bochicchio. What is certain is that there were no other vehicles involved and that the Street – a straight – at that point it did not have any imperfections: neither holes nor bumps. It will be there motorcycle appraisal to determine if there was a mechanical malfunction or the braking system (even if they were not found on the asphalt skid marks). An aid to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident could also come from the analysis of the cameras of the airport. It therefore takes greater strength the hypothesis that the broker yes it is deliberately taken his life; especially if these technical advice were to rule out a malfunction of the BMW.

