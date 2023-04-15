Andrea Bocelli returns to sing for the British royals: in fact, after having performed at the Platinum Jubilee, personally desired by Elizabeth II, the Tuscan singer will perform in one of the most awaited and followed events of the year worldwide, the coronation of King Charles III, alongside other big international names such as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That. The appointment is for Sunday 7 May live on the stage of the Coronation Concert in the park of Windsor Castle, in front of 20,000 people, including the public and invited guests, and millions of spectators connected from all continents.

After having sung for several American Presidents (from Obama to Bush, up to Biden), 3 Pontiffs, at the opening of the Olympic Games and the World Cup, and for all the most important international events in the world, much loved in England, where he reached the top of the English and American charts at the same time with the album “Si” and the duet “Fall on Me” with his son Matteo, Bocelli will perform a duet on May 7 with his historic friend and baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.

“I have had the great honor of singing for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions – said Bocelli – Now it is another great honor to be invited to perform at the Coronation Concert of King Charles III. My joy and enthusiasm multiplied when I learned of the possibility of duetting with my dear friend and superb baritone, Sir Bryn Terfel, performing an iconic song of collective solidarity”. During the evening the artists will be accompanied by master musicians of level including a 70-piece Orchestra and a house band consisting of the Massed Bands of the Household Division and the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra.