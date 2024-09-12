Boccia, not just Sangiuliano. Another politician’s lawyer comes out in the open: “A nightmare for my client”

Maria Rosaria Boccia, the former lover of former minister Sangiuliano, was warned in 2018 for “persecutory acts” by another politician. The lawyer of the alleged victim of stalking revealed it. A background story that reopens the issue relating to Sangiuliano and presents a new possible interpretation of the failure to appoint a consultant. “The albeit brief emotional “relationship” – writes the lawyer in the complaint and La Verità reports – was interrupted by unilateral will of my client at the end of last July. An end that she never accepted, since starting from August 3, the day on which she informed my client by telephone that she was “pregnant”. For my client, a nightmare began that in fact led him to radically change his lifestyle habits, causing a lasting and great state of anxiety or fear”.

The extrajudicial warning continues: “Upon hearing the news of the pregnancy, although unlikely, my client, in keeping with his cultural values, despite reiterating that he did not want to be in any way involved in a romantic relationship, informed her (Boccia, ed.) that he would in any case assume the responsibilities of the case”. The conditio sine qua non to fulfill his duties was however “certain medical/clinical confirmation of such alleged state of pregnancy”. Confirmation – according to what the lawyer of the alleged victim has found and which La Verità reports – was “always denied” by Boccia.

Even the politician’s lawyer reveals some detailed episodes. After sneaking into his parents’ parking lot, Boccia allegedly uttered these words: “You left me pregnant to get to my money and my social class, your house is disgusting, I can buy ten like this, in your town everyone despises you”. The businesswoman also allegedly “chased, among other things at crazy speed” her ex-lover while he was driving his car and allegedly “hooked on his intercom in the middle of the night”.