Boccia, the curriculum modified several times: the potential conflict of interest disappeared from the document

The case Bowl does not turn off, while the ex-lover of Sangiuliano continues to let people know through his social media that he has hot documents in hand and threatens to reveal secrets, his resume and two universities are being investigated they are quick to deny his “teachings” at their universities. In the weeks following the former minister’s decision to entrust her with the role of consultant, someone – according to what La Verità has learned – must have advised some tweaks inside the document that was really not very credible. And, most importantly, it contained a possible conflict of interest. Then disappeared in the modified CV published on July 25. On Instagram yesterday Boccia, for the benefit of those who questioned her qualifications, published a certificate of “supplemental teaching activity” from Professor Marcellino Monda. Very shortly after, Vanvitelli has resized the contribution of the “professor” was sensational: “Dr. Boccia held a single intervention free of charge and in telematic mode concerning the topic of Marketing and communication within the integrative activities of the master’s degree in “Dietetics applied to lifestyle: from a sedentary lifestyle to sports activity”.

Another round, another denial. Despite the documents published on social media. “There is no teacher listed or researcher on behalf of Mary Rosaria Boccia “employed by the University” Federico II reported. There is not even – reports La Verità – “any documentation certifying the performance of teacher assistance services”, nor “the stipulation of teaching contracts with the University”. And the certificate signed by D’Andrea and published by Boccia? The document was sent from a personal email and not from a university email address, which, by the way, refers to the academic year 2024/2025in which the master’s activities have not yet started.

Then there is another detail related to her CV that has been modified. Since the forty-one year old aimed to become consultant to the ministry for the Big Events, someone – according to what La Verità has learned – must have explained to her that having a stone company could represent a conflict of interest and, thus, the entry relating to the PR activity is also deleted. As for training, Boccia told the ministry that she had achieved two degreesbut the one at the university Parthenope it is not never been achieved and the one obtained in business-managerial economics, in 2023, online with Pegaso would have been subjected to checks.