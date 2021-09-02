Boccia (Pd): “The numerous hospitalizations of unvaccinated people are no longer tolerable”

Francesco Boccia, PD deputy and head of Local Bodies of the National Secretariat, invokes the obligation to vaccinate: “With the vaccines available today, the numerous hospitalizations of unvaccinated people are no longer tolerable, just as deaths from Covid-19 do even more harm caused by the unwillingness to get the vaccine. The state has put on the table the best possible weapon to fight the virus and avoid new closures, let’s all use it. The increase in cases in the UK and the high number of deaths shows that the Covid-19 is not defeated “.

“In the meantime, let’s secure all those who can be protected; let’s go ahead with mass vaccination. The sooner we will pass the vaccination obligation, the first we will avoid having to do it between autumn and winter, repenting, then, for not having done so. before, “he added.

