Boccia: “Palace of power blackmailers and mean”. New episode of the political scandal of the summer

Mary Rosaria Boccia returns to Instagram with a long message after the sensational interview with Tg1 Of Gennaro Sangiulianospeaking of blackmail and launching a series of strong accusations against the “Palaces of power“. Having ended up in the limelight for having been publicly denied regarding her collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Boccia has unleashed chaos by deciding to publish more than concrete evidence of the truthfulness of her statements, by putting online videos recorded at Montecitorio through Ray-Ban Meta glasses equipped with a high-definition camera.

But it doesn’t end there. The “influencer” of Pompeii then ended up in another cyclone, this time not related to professional commitments. The 30-year-old was initially accused of being the alleged lover of Sangiulianoa truth later revealed by the minister himself yesterday evening, Wednesday 4 September, live on TG1 amidst an apology to his wife Federica Corsini and the voice broken by tears. This, then, is the “summary” of what has already been dubbed the political scandal of the summer.

But, as mentioned before, Mary Rosaria Boccia she has no intention of remaining silent, thus choosing to lash out once again with a long post on Instagram (her favorite social network where she can count over 80 thousand followers, only on August 28 there were less than 30,000) against those who call her a “blackmailer”. Here is the woman’s long social message.

“During this affair,” he writes Bowl“I initially maintained a press silence out of respect for the institutions. I chose to speak out only when the jar of lies was full, limiting myself to contesting the falsehoods to defend the truth,” he says.

“Today I am accused of being a blackmailer,” she continues, “but in reality it is not I who created the blackmail. It is those who occupy the palaces of power to exercise it. In this context, the power pushed the Minister to resign and then rejected it, within a cynical strategy aimed at holding Italian culture hostage at a time of international visibility”, he explains.

“I am not the one who is blackmailing or pressuring,” the woman repeats. “Others have exploited with a petty mentality a human story that is having painful repercussions on me. I am defending my dignity and my way of being a woman. I have been deceived, but I will not allow my story to be exploited by the cynicism, arrogance and whim of a tyrannical power,” she accuses Bowl.

“The press has defined me in many ways: influencer, companion, seamstress, “someone who wants to gain credibility,” braggart, the Anna Delvey of Italian politics, aspiring collaborator, consoler, caregiver, and “a cultural love.” But who really made the gossip: me, him, or “the other person,” taking advantage of a strategic moment for the country?”, she finally asks.