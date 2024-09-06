Boccia case, the real target was Lollobrigida. This is how the alarm went off at Palazzo Chigi

On the case Bowl-Sangiuliano new details emerge that are bound to make waves. Palazzo Chigi he had noticed the moves of the failed consultant already three months before the case exploded, the alarm had already been raised in June. The real goal of the “consultant” of Pompeii in fact – according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano has found – was not the head of Culture, but of Agriculture: Francesco Lollobrigidathe prime minister’s brother-in-law. And it would have been Palazzo Chigi to ask Sangiuliano to tear up the contract in collaboration with Boccia after weeks of arguments at the Ministry of Culture, uncontrolled rumors and blackmail that circulated in the halls of power. A transition that occurred in mid-August when the alarm bells were already too many: the minister followed up on the request, which would have happened together with that of his wife, with an email dating back to August 26th last, shown by himself on Tg1.

It all started in early June, when Sangiuliano – continues Il Fatto – had already deepened his ties with Boccia during the campaign for the European elections. The first alarm came from “Noi Moderati” by Maurizio Lupi: with the former centrist minister Boccia had made an initiative on 11 October 2022 to support the Italianness of pizza and then made another on 2 February 2023 together with the deputy Andrea Costa in the Chamber on aesthetic medicine. In the centrist party, however, they realize that something is wrong. And when they notice that the woman often accompanies Sangiuliano, they warn Fratelli d’Italia: Boccia, is the thesis, is “dangerous”, she records everything, better to keep her away. But Boccia – concludes Il Fatto – is not satisfied: he aims for the big target. Which in the Meloni government has the face of the brother-in-law minister Francesco Lollobrigida who, however, rejects his requests for collaboration.