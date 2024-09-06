Boccia: “Sangiuliano was seen with his wife only when Rai was there to film them, a coward”. Then the attack on Meloni: “I have a name and a surname”

The case Bowl-Sangiuliano does not turn off, the former lover of the minister of Culture raises the stakes and does so with a lengthy interview in which he reveals new details and further complicates things for the former director of Tg2. The failed “consultant” speaks openly about their private life, says that he listened to the government on the phone and also explains what the “real” relationship was between Sangiuliano and his wife. Boccia also involves Prime Minister Meloni: “Sangiuliano – says Boccia and La Repubblica reports – had told me that he no longer lived with his wife. For a while. His wife only went with him if Rai was there to film them.. But when my marriage became like this, I had the balls to divorce. For dignity. But this government wasn’t happy with that, no, they want other narratives”. And he says that “the Meloni dictated the line to him on TV“. And on the private chats which he is supposedly in possession of replies: I confirm that the minister is a bit confused. Because the day before he said that in our chats there could only be nice, non-compromising photos and a few little hearts or some cute emoticons. With a person with whom I am in a relationship – Boccia tells La Stampa – I don’t just exchange innocent photos and emoticons. If anything, I can also exchange some spicier message“. Boccia also goes into detail and talks about the trips in the blue car. “They came to pick me up at my house and took me back.”

And then he reveals details that risk further complicating the situation for the minister. He talks about long trips in blue cars: “We went to the Coldplay concert, to the Il Volo concert. From Rome, we drove to Pompeii. We went at my personal and private eventswhere he wanted to be present. An event at the Air Force base in Rome and another in Rome”. Then he attacks Meloniwho called her on TV “this person”: “Whoever refers to the values ​​of being a woman has the right and duty to defend her dignity as the other person (Meloni, ed.) did when she interrupted a deep relationship through a post on social media, after her partner (Giambruno, ed.) had violated a feeling of love. I wonder why I I am treated with arrogance, pointed out without a name or surname“.

Boccia then returns to the documents in his possession relating to the G7 Culture. “But Sangiuliano, you know very well what I have in my hand. What are you doing? I I have the decree of my appointmenthe had done it, I have it, it had his signature on it”. Then he returns to Meloni: “She dictated the line for TV. And he memorized the lesson. Then he was shocked because, while he was preparing for Tg1, I made the post in which I revealed that he had called me the night before: and then he he had to admit it on TV. But I say, blessed minister: but you are a coward. You continue to tell lies upon lies. How do you move? You know very well what I have in my hand. So I contradict you.” But Boccia also says something else and implies that he has much more in hand than what has been revealed so far. “There are a lot of things underneath“. There are also recordings with sentences of him revealing that he “gives lessons” on history to the prime minister.