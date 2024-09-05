Boccia-Sangiuliano case: “Genny” would not have been the first

Are we really sure that the interview on Tg1 puts an end to the affair involving Maria Rosaria Boccia and Minister Sangiuliano? Politically, we will see, in the sense that the motion filed by the leader of Avs Angelo Bonelli asking to open a file for embezzlement will have to go through its institutional process. But it is on the future of Dr. Boccia – as everyone now calls her – that the tastiest gossip arrives. According to what can be reported Affaritaliani.itin fact, it is possible that the Neapolitan woman had a relationship in the past with another member of the government. Who? Lips are sealed, even if from what emerges it might not be a member of the prime minister’s party, Fratelli d’Italia.



When? Well-informed Roman sources report that Boccia’s dealings with the palaces of power began before May, the month that Sangiuliano himself admitted was the beginning of their liaison. And so, if this scenario were true, it would mean that there is another member of the executive who is now trembling. Will it really be like this? The obstinacy with which Boccia has tried to enter the ganglia of power suggests that there is some truth to it. And that, therefore, the matter is far from over. Did he show off his Ray-Bans on other occasions? Oh, if only I knew…