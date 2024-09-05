Boccia-Sangiuliano case, let’s reserve history for events that deserve it

“We are making history,” he said. Melons on the sidelines of the case Sangiuliano. I’m sorry to contradict you Meloni, perhaps because you don’t know history but I assure you that “making history” is based on something else, for better or for worse. We are not among those who think that in Italy there is an obscurantist regime, but a Government that, among many gaffes and a questionable ruling class, is managing the existing without damage, indeed cunningly extracting a economic trend favorable for Italy.

But leave the Meloni story aside, let’s reserve it for events that deserve it. For example, from the right, make a law on the end of life and you will see that your name will be remembered not only for your youthful escapades or for your scoldings to Sangiuliano. About which we have to listen to an interview where he talks about lovers and receipts…more than “we are making history”. And what is the left doing? It shouts like in a stadium riding a case on which instead a dead silence would make much more noise.