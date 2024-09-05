Ray-Ban Stories, the camera-glasses used by Maria Rosaria Boccia in Montecitorio

They are the most popular glasses of the moment, the Ray-Ban Storiesa smart device born from the collaboration between Luxotticathe colossus of theeyewear founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio And Halfthe tech giant led by Mark Zuckerbergand launched on the market in 2021. Their purpose? The name says it all. Just a tap on the right temple, or say ‘Hey Meta’, to take photos or record videos and publish the content directly to your social media stories. All without ever touching your phone. In short, a real revolution in the eyewear sector.

Loved by tech-addicts and hated by privacy purists, glasses have found a faithful ally in Mary Rosaria Bocciathe Campania influencer at the center of the political scandal involving the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. Boccia used the glasses to immortalize her visit to Montecitorio, in her role as ‘advisor’ to the Minister of Culture. Nothing strange, if it were not for the fact that filming would not be possible inside the Chamber of Deputies.

This point was explored once again Wild Lucarelli who, in the Fatto Quotidiano, did not hesitate to underline the paradox of filming with disarming nonchalance every corner of Montecitorio. “Nothing illegal”, Boccia declared, affirming that the filming did not violate any law. Yes, because while capturing photos, videos or audio A small white LED lights up near the right lens to warn people around you that you are recording. And yet one wonders how many people noticed that microscopic light while Boccia was walking carefree through Montecitorio, documenting everything, in an almost “espionage” manner.

This is where the concept of privacy comes into play in all its complexity.. Despite their many features, Ray-Ban Stories are far from being true “smart” glasses: the ability to record without attracting too much attention is also their Achilles heel. Of course, Meta and Luxottica reassure us: the white LED is used to protect the privacy of those being filmed. Unfortunately, it is not always easy to notice and it is also very simple to camouflage the white light.

The post published by Maria Rosaria Boccia on Instagram

How Ray Bans Work Stories by Maria Rosaria Boccia

What’s so special about Ray-Ban Stories? Behind the appearance of a pair of Ray-Ban glasses lies a small masterpiece of technology. The two 5 megapixel camerasone on each side of the mount, can capture 30-second videos and photos with the click of a button. The technology also extends to audio: three microphones capture every surrounding soundwhile the integrated speakers allow you to listen to music or answer calls without even having to wear earphones.

Setting up Ray-Ban Stories is surprisingly simple. Connect the Meta View app to your smartphone (Android or iOS), the glasses turn on and, with a few gestures, you are ready to record and take photos to share directly on social media. A fluid process, designed for those who live their lives online, where every second is an immortal story. The glasses, when fully charged, last up to 6 hours with moderate use and up to 3 hours with continuous streaming. Storage space is only 8GBso a maximum of 500 photos and thirty videos of up to 30 seconds. The price? Starting from 329 eurosas indicated on the official Ray-Ban website. And you can also choose between three of their iconic frames.

In the United States, Meta has already integrated its artificial intelligence, Meta AI, into Ray-Ban Stories, transforming them into a sort of personal assistant. In the future, glasses are expected to answer questions, manage calls and messages, without ever having to take the phone out of your pocket. A future that, for now, is blocked in Europe, thanks to the GDPR regulations, which put a brake on Meta’s ambitions in terms of data collection and privacy. However, when Maria Rosaria Boccia talks about Ray-Ban Stories, the doubt remains whether she is using the original model, now out of production, or the more recent one Ray-Ban Meta which debuted on the market in 2023 and which offer significantly superior performance to the previous model.

In short, these smart glasses perfectly embody the modern dilemma: technology can be cool, useful and revolutionary, but there is always a price to pay, and often that price is paid with privacy. And as Zuckerberg promises new AI features, perhaps we should ask ourselves if we are really ready to live in a world where anyone, anywhere, can be the director of our lives. The fact remains that after the Boccia-Sangiuliano case, Ray Ban Stories they will become the “must have” of autumn, a fashion that will struggle to fade.