Arianna Meloni: “They tried to attack Giorgia in every way but they didn’t succeed, then they started to attack the people close to her. Lollobrigida? He’s a minister because he’s good, there’s no reason for familism”

Arianna Meloni, Membership manager and political secretary of Fratelli d’Italia and sister of the Prime Minister Georgiathe scene is back after the controversy that has involved it in recent weeks regarding the alleged blocked nomination of the former assistant to the former Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. “It’s been a strange summer, but in reality for more than a year now, whatever happens, they drag me into it, often with artfully invented narratives”, says Arianna Meloni at the FdI party ‘Italy and the territories, how Emilia-Romagna is changing’.

He dismisses the rumours and counterattacks: “at a certain point, doubt comes… I say to myself: what is the game?”. And he gives an answer: “they tried to attack Giorgia in every way but they didn’t succeed, then they moved on to the people close to them, first Giambruno, then Lollobrigidaa decidedly exaggerated attitude with a curious morbidity.”

Arianna Meloni, at the head of the political secretariat, defends the government, the party, and the Prime Minister, her sister. And also her ex-partner, the minister Francesco Lollobrigida: “he is a minister because he is good, there is no reason for nepotism. Now the trend has started to say that they will kick him out of government. But have mercy, we are serious people”. Then he puts a stone on the case concerning the minister Gennaro Sangiulianowithout ever mentioning Maria Rosaria Boccia: “the matter, which is painful, is closed”. “Sangiuliano – he says – resigned for a completely personal matter, a matter of gossip blown up by the press in a decidedly excessive manner. I would say, enough”. And he reduces the controversy to “imaginative reconstructions, everyone has confirmed it“.

And he doesn’t give up on dotting the ‘i’s: “Not being subject to blackmail, we are here only thanks to the Italians, and this is something that bothers us, because we have never made deals, we have never sold out.“. Although she admits: “I would like to be more relaxed, but the period is a bit tense, there is a lot of pressure”. Moved to be here For Arianna Meloni she wants to leave the summer behind and relaunch the autumn campaign.