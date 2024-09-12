Boccia, appointment stopped after Sangiuliano-Arianna Meloni interview?

Three more posts on Instagram to respond to press leaks about her private life and reiterate the veracity of the university positions she has obtained over the years. Maria Rosaria Boccia returns to social media late this morning and insists: “I will not allow attention to be diverted from the truth to a torn-up ministerial decree”.

“I read a lot of news about my private life. If I told you that they are not true, the press would continue to attack me, focusing only on me and distracting attention from the real problem”, the entrepreneur begins in the first post published on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of her, from behind, while she climbs the steps that lead to one of the entrances of the Chamber of Deputies.

“This whole scandal was born from those who tore up ministerial documentsi. Why do people keep talking about my private life?”, Boccia asks. In a second post, published together with a photo showing her with, among others, the former Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, she writesand: “Let’s see who told lies and who didn’t do their job well: the Minister, the cabinet, the Minister’s secretary, the press office, etc.”.

So the entrepreneur from Pompeii, at the centre of the events that led to Sangiuliano’s resignation, asks herself a series of questions. “How was it possible that a decree of appointment was torn up without leaving a trace? And what is the reason?”, he writes. And again: “Was it a whim of Sangiuliano’s wife? Because there was an incompatibility of curriculum? (The Minister said no to TG1). Because there was a conflict of interest with my company? (If that were the case, all the other councilors would also have a conflict of interest, as can be read from the curriculum published on the Ministry’s website)”.

Finally Boccia asks: “Did it happen after the dialogue with Arianna Meloni? (The Minister called me immediately afterwards and asked to meet to tell me the content of the conversation)”. The Campania influencer accuses: “The Minister gave a 17-minute interview to TG1, using the public service for a personal matter”.

“He (Sangiuliano, ed.) has always dictated the times and ways. I have never used the injustice I suffered to gain popularity, I have only responded to defend myself. Now it is clear to everyone that the press and television have had the task of destroying me by denigrating me”, he writes again. The message ends with a quote from the Bible: “No weapon formed against you will prosper, and you will confute every tongue that rises against you in judgment. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, the righteousness that comes from me, says the Lord.”. In the third post Boccia attaches photos that would demonstrate his teaching in two master’s degrees, one at the University Federico II of Naples and another at the University of Campania ‘Luigi Vanvitelli’.