Boccia in the same Franciscan sanctuary where the former minister went with his wife Federica Corsini after the scandal. PHOTO

Also Mary Rosaria Boccia in the Franciscan hermitage of Greccio, in the Rieti area. Today, Saturday 14 September, the protagonist of the scandal that has overwhelmed the former Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiulianoposted Instagram stories in which he appears in the same sanctuary that the former minister visited with his wife in the days of the revelations of the extramarital affair with Boccia.

After a video of the panorama, the entrepreneur from Pompeii publishes a shot in which she herself can be seen entering the cave frescoed by painters from the school of Giotto. Then the detail of a particular, the image depicting a Franciscan friar asking for “Silence” (it would be the same, inside the refectory, where the former minister would have stopped with his wife, as told by the friar guardian of the sanctuary). Among the images, equally cryptic, a story with a black background where you can read “Ordine di Scuderia”, with the hashtag “#Brothers” at the bottom.

The minister’s retreat with his wife

These social stories of Maria Rosaria Boccia follow by a few days the background, told by Courierof the visit to the Sanctuary of Greccio by Gennaro Sangiuliano on spiritual retreat in Greccio after the scandal broke.

The former minister had already broken off the “emotional relationship” with his collaborator and was probably trying to save the relationship with his wife and Rai journalist Federica Corsini.