Boccia-Sangiuliano, “smart” glasses for filming were also found in the house

New twist in the affair Bowl-SangiulianoThe Rome prosecutor’s office has ordered the house searchthe seizure of the mobile phone and the acquisition of computer material from the Neapolitan entrepreneur, catapulted into the media vortex after the failed nomination as advisor for major events of the Ministry of Culture and the subsequent complaint of the ex minister for extortion and violation of privacy.

The investigative activityanticipated by the online site Dagospiawas confirmed to Ansa and was carried out by the Carabinieri of the investigative unit of Rome. Boccia was registered in the Register of suspectsas written today by Republic. According to what he writes Handlethe search was carried out in the businesswoman’s home in Pompeii. The investigators also found in the house the smart glassesused in the past by Boccia to make a series of films also inside the Chamber of Deputies. As set out below kidnapping it will now be analyzed by the carabinieri who have received the delegation from the prosecutors of Piazzale Clodio.