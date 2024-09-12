Boccia case, a mediator emerges. FdI fears that the issue will not stop with Sangiuliano

The case Bowl it doesn’t turn off, the impression is that the ex-lover of Sangiuliano still has something in hand and for this the prime minister Melons he is in a hurry to close the matter quickly, also given his sister’s alleged involvement in the affair Arianna. The exchange with Bianca Berlinguer Palace worries about Arianna’s role Chigieven though a denial dry statement from Boccia herself: “It wasn’t her who blocked my nomination”. Majority sources say that there is a “mediator” between the consultant and FdI. “But not directly, not by FdI: no one trusts anymore“. Certainly, Boccia has avoided directly and publicly involving Arianna Meloni up to now. Indeed, he even denied of having met Francesco Lollobrigidadespite the photos she herself had posted of a conference with the Minister of Agriculture at the Chamber.

And Lollobrigida yesterday – continues La Repubblica – declared that “Mrs. Boccia told the truth, we met once in MontecitorioI have not had the pleasure of deepening my knowledge…”. According to several FdI parliamentarians it would have been therefore even “Berlinguer brings up Arianna“, not Boccia. Theory that makes it rise Meloni’s irritation against Mediasetjust as negotiations on the presidency of Rai for Forza Italia’s Simona Agnes are at a standstill. According to the presenter, however, the interview was cancelled when she asked Boccia to provide evidence of the accusations against the prime minister’s sister. The worst case scenario, for FdI. Because since the beginning of this story they fear that the avalanche that overwhelmed Sangiuliano, instead of stopping, will change course and continue to roll. Up to the main floor of via della Scrofa. Up to the family.