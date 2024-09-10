Boccia, here’s when years ago he published photo after photo of the dressing rooms of Amici di Maria De Filippi. But Mediaset denies everything

Mary Rosaria Bocciadespite not having a direct connection with the world of television and, in particular, with the talent show “Friends” Of Maria DeFilippitried to present himself on social media as a relevant figure in that environment.

In 2017, when she worked as a saleswoman of formal wear and had access to the Rai television studios and Mediaset to dress guests of the TVBoccia took advantage of the opportunity to photograph the names in the dressing rooms of the VIPs, take selfies with celebrities, share details of the programs and pose with clipboards as if she were a presenter.

How he writes Dagospiaamong the various images posted by Bowlsome show her in the “Amici” studios, with an official program folder on which “Costumes” is written.

These photos could suggest a collaboration with the show, but sources Mediaset clarify that his presence was linked exclusively to the fact that he was dressing a musician from Renato Zero’s orchestra, a guest on that episode of the program. Mediaset emphasizes that there was no official collaboration between Bowl And “Friends“.