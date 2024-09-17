Boccia returns to the attack: “No minister has ever resigned for a lover. Tell the truth”

Mary Rosary Bowl he seems to have no intention of putting an end to the case related to his failure to consult the Ministry of Culture which then degenerated into an intimate issue with Sangiuliano and the resignation of the former minister.

The entrepreneur, – reports La Verità – who is penniless, returns to the attack on social media: “Who wanted the revocation of the appointment? Once a ministerial document has been formally signed, it cannot be eliminated or made to disappear without further formal administrative action. It is important to underline that it cannot be torn up or destroyed without following the legal and administrative procedures provided for”.

And beyond the improvised legal-administrative interpretationcomes back to ask: “For what reasons did Sangiuliano resign? It is worth noting that, in the history of the Republic, there is no record of a minister having never resigned for private matterssuch as the presence of a lover“.

To add further spice to the story Sangiuliano-Boccia the founder of Dagospia thinks about it: “Boccia – says Roberto From Augustine to The Republic – she wanted to be Mrs. Sangiulianowanted him to leave his wife. She would have even told him that she was pregnant. A sixty-year-old man who is pierced by the euphoria of power can lose his mind. Like a teenager the minister had fallen in love“. D’Agostino then reveals another behind the scenes story. “Meloni in reality – he claims – wanted Giordano Bruno Guerri as Minister of Culture, but Sangiuliano sought support in the Vaticanbecause Guerri was excommunicated twice. And the Church made its voice heard.”