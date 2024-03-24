













From AnimeJapan 2024 new news came about the anime compilation films of Bocchi the Rock!, which will be two in total. The first will premiere on June 7, 2024 in Japan and the second on August 9.

The first film is titled Bocchi The Rock! Re:while the second is Bocchi The Rock! Re:Re: It is in this way that Japanese fans will be able to relive what the 12 episodes of the original anime left behind.

The animated adaptation based on the original manga by Aki Hamazi premiered in October 2022 and ended up becoming a resounding success.

The team in charge at CloverWorks received multiple praise and recognition for how inventive and original their work with animation was.

But the series also stood out for its particular story as well as the charisma of its characters. the anime of Bocchi The Rock! is currently available on Crunchyroll.

The video service mentioned above may locate movies from Bocchi The Rock!but at the moment there is no announcement in that regard.

In charge of directing these films is Keiichiro Saitou, who directed the television anime, and Erika Yoshida once again participates in the scripts and composition.

Assistant director Yuusuke Yamamoto is back as is live performance director Yuusuke Kawakami.

As for the music, the composer Tomoki Kikuya participates again. The voice actresses of the anime Bocchi The Rock! They are still present, such as Yoshino Aoyama (Hitori), Sayumi Suzushiro (Nijika), Saku Mizuno (Ryo Yamada) and Ikumi Hasegawa (Ikuyo Kita).

Fountain: CloverWorks.

Many fans are waiting that once the movies come out in Japan there will be some announcement related to the second season of the anime with the same team.

