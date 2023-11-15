













Bocchi The Rock! It will have a limited edition guitar and we will tell you how to get it









Gibson announced a new electric guitar that will have details of Bocchi The Rock! However, it will not be so easy to acquire. The new instrument is called Bocchi Edition and is inspired by the protagonist of the anime series.

Only 200 units will be produced and in order to purchase them, fans will have to register in a type of lottery that will raffle purchase opportunities.

If fans of Bocchi The Rock! were selected, they will receive a confirmation email and will be able to continue with the purchasing process.

The guitar has a plate that reads Bocchi, It is gold plated; It also comes with a special case and is glossy black. The registration of applications is carried out by Aniplex+. However, it is limited to Japan.

Let’s remember that the guitar seen in the anime is a Gibson Les Paul; and was sold out after the premiere of the anime. Let’s see the furor caused by the new guitar, which is also a special edition!

Bocchi The Rock: How much will the guitar cost?

The guitar inspired by Hitori, the protagonist of Bocchi The Rock, It will cost 128,000 yen, about 846.33 USD, and about 15,000 Mexican pesos. However, the units are limited and can only be purchased by those who previously participate in a lottery to obtain the right to purchase.

Please note that registration for this opportunity is limited to residents of Japan..

A second season of Bocchi The Rock has not been announced. However, in the fall 2022 season, the anime was one of the most watched.

