Bocchi The Rock! announced two films that will compile the series that came out in the fall. There aren’t many details about whether there will be any extra details to the original adaptation, which was actually a short installment. It is likely that a new perspective will emerge from the announced films.

The new compilation in movie format Bocchi The Rock! You already have delivery dates:

The first part will arrive in spring 2024.

The second part will premiere in summer 2024.

Besides, Bocchi The Rock! released a poster in which we can see the entire cast. Although, of course, it focuses on Bochhi. The illustration will refresh our spirits to see the idol group again.

Bocchi The Rock! follows the story of Bocchi, an extremely introverted young woman who tries to socialize through music. Although he is excellent with his instrument, he has a lot of problems forming a band, until he finds a girl who will help him have a performance by forming a new musical group.

However, each of the things that happen to Bocchi is hilarious and allows us to recognize the introverted part of all of us.

Where can I see Bocchi The Rock!?

The twelve episodes that make up the first season of the series are available on Crunchyroll.

The manga has been published since 2017 and currently only has six compilation volumes.

