There are many kinds of anime Y sleeve, some more fun, others more serious, there are also the chilling ones. On the other hand, these offer us a range of interesting protagonists, however, there is a special class that caused a sensation in recent seasons. We refer to the introverted or shy protagonists, like Hitori Goto from Bocchi The Rock!

The small protagonists have very interesting strengths, however, socialization is not among their abilities —or not optimally—, even so they strive for what they want, which makes them very brilliant for the audience, as is the case of Hitori in Bocchi The Rock!

Finally, we will introduce some of the anime with introverted female leads that have endeared themselves to the community.

Bocchi The Rock!

It is a manga written and illustrated by Aki Hamaji. It was published in Hōbunsha’s Manga Time Kirara Max magazine, starting on December 19, 2017 —as a guest work, however, in March of the following year it began serialization—.

His anime was released on October 8, 2022, and is run by Cloverworks.

The story follows Hitori Goto, a very shy girl who learns to play the guitar because she thinks that this way, she will be able to form a band, and finally be able to belong to a group of friends.

Source: Cloverworks

K-On!

It is a manga in yonkoma format, it is written and illustrated by Kakifly. It has been published in the seinen magazine Manga Time Kirara from the Hōbunsha publishing house since May 2007. It featured an anime that aired from 2009 to 2010.

It is another installment with musical and group enthusiasm. It follows a group of girls who form a band in their first year of high school. Of the group of protagonists, the most introverted are Mio and Azusa.

Source: Sega

Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu

It is a manga installment written and illustrated by Katsuwo. Its serialization began in 2013 in the Comic Dengeki Daioh-G magazine of the ASCII Media Works publisher. It had an anime adaptation in April 2019.

The protagonistHitori Bochhi suffers from a variant of social phobia, so he doesn’t have many friends. However, upon entering high school, her only and best friend gives her an ultimatum, she will not remain her friend until Bocchi manages to hit it off with her classmates.

Source: C2C

It’s interesting, isn’t it? the protagonist of Bocchi The Rock! also called Hitori.

Komi-san can’t communicate

It is a manga written and illustrated by Tomohito Oda. Starting as a one-shot, it was later serialized in Shōgakukan’s weekly Shūkan Shōnen Sunday magazine in 2016.

It had an anime adaptation by the OLM studio.

The shy Komi has no friends because she can’t socialize, however, Tadano will try to help her to achieve her goal: to get 100 friends.

Source: OLM

Kimi Ni Todoke

The work was written and illustrated by Karuho Shiina, it was published by Shūeisha in Bessatsu Margaret from 2006 to 2017, it had 125 chapters collected in 30 Tankōbons.

The story follows Sawako, a shy and kind protagonist with a dark aura, who has a hard time relating to others. However, by making friends with a very popular and cool guy, she will start to make more real friends.

Source: Production I.G

WataMote, from the title, Watashi ga motenai no wa dō Kangaetemo Omaera ga Warui!

It was written and illustrated by Nico Tanigawa. It was serialized in Square Enix’s Gangan Comics Online on August 4, 2011.

Its anime adaptation was in charge of Silver Link, it was broadcast by Tokyo MX between July 8 and September 23, 2013.

The story follows Tomoko Kuroki, a high school girl who is socially dysfunctional. She one day has a reality check in which she realizes that she spent a lot of time without speaking in high school, however, he thinks that he can definitely reverse the situation in this new stage.

The Bocchi-style introverted protagonists The Rock!

Well, there we have our introverted protagonists, style Bocchi The Rock! which is the newest installment of this style.

It’s not so cool that the protagonists are so introverted that they can’t even speak, because it puts them in very vulnerable and unstable situations. Nevertheless, All these girls have a big heart and encouragement to talk to more people, so you will surely enjoy a lot when they manage to get along better.

