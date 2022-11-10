Verona is not there. That touch of Danilo’s hand in the 77th minute that the referee Di Bello did not punish sparked the anger of the Gialloblù who, shortly after the final whistle of the match won by Juventus 1-0, post the image on the official profile of the club on Twitter indicted. Without any comment.

The outburst

–

The bitterness is also clear from the words of Salvatore Bocchetti: “Tonight there was a hand ball in the area and I don’t know why they didn’t give us the penalty, they are damaging us. I have been silent too much, now I want to talk: there are three games that we suffer decisions a bit like that. In Monza a foul as much as yellow left us in ten almost immediately, with Juve a sensational hand in the area and … nothing. Then two players both go high, Di Bello whistles penalty and the Var takes it away from us. But that we are the laughing stock of everyone here? I have been a defender for a lifetime and they have always taught me to keep my hands behind. Here instead one is a goalkeeper and it is not a penalty. You tell me: Danilo has a wide arm, increases body volume … Talk to the referees? No need, they always turn it the way they want “. The coach still manages to look to the future with optimism: “I still believe it, today the guys gave their soul and made a great race, we have put one of the best teams in Italy in difficulty. We do not deserve this position in the standings. We will give it our all to the end. We will have to be mentally strong and recover our energy for Sunday against Spezia, for us it is a fundamental match, we are playing a good piece of salvation. “