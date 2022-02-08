Genoa – The plaques in the Boccadasse village will speak the Genoese dialect. The City Council decided this afternoon by unanimously approving the motion presented by the Democratic Party, councilor Alberto Pandolfo first signatory. “The National Dialect Day was celebrated on 17 January – commented Pandolfo – This motion was born with the contribution of the Pro loco Maris Boccadasse who conducted an accurate research on ancient dialect names of streets, squares and stairways of this ancient fishing village candidate, thanks also to the commitment of the Municipality, as a UNESCO World Heritage Site “recalled Pandolfo who added:” precisely with regard to this objective I would like to know what the path started by the administration is “.

For Boccadasse, he concluded, “the most urgent action naturally remains that of strengthening the seaside protections of the village, to which this new element of territorial marketing will certainly bring added value”. After today’s vote, the administration will therefore undertake to create some plaques bearing the dialectal denominations, also reconstructed thanks to the collaboration of the president of ‘A Compagna’ Franco Bampi, to be placed next to the current ones, preferably using typical Ligurian materials like the slate or the pink stone of Finale Ligure.