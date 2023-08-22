On Wednesday, August 23, for the first leg quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores de América, Boca Juniors will face Racing in one of the most attractive duels that this competition presents, between two of the most important Argentine clubs.
Boca arrives after eliminating Nacional from Uruguay, while the “Academy” did the same against Atlético Nacional, from Colombia. We review the possible XI of the “Xeneize” team.
Sergio Romero will return to the title under the three sticks instead of Javier García, compared to the XI that beat Platense 3-1 for the first date of the 2023 Professional League Cup, in addition to Luis Advíncula (by Lucas Blondel) Frank Fabra (by Saracchi), Valentín Barco (by Janson) and Pol Fernández (by Equi), who rested in their debut in the local competition.
It is also likely that Miguel Merentiel will join, to form a forward duo with Cavani, both of Uruguayan origin. In this way, “Pipa” Darío Benedetto would continue waiting on the bench for substitutes.
In addition, Marcelo Saracchi, Ezequiel Bullaude and Vicente Taborda may be used by Almirón since they were scored in the places left vacant by Agustín Sández, Alan Varela and Gabriel Aranda. It is expected that they will not be starters, but they do have opportunities to contribute from the substitutes’ bench in the complement, in case they train
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Luis Advíncula, Nicolás Figal, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra
Midfielders: Exequiel Zeballos, Jorman Campuzano, Pol Fernández, Valentin Barco
strikers: Edinson Cavani, Miguel Merentiel.
#Bocas #starting #lineup #play #Racing #leg #Copa #Libertadores #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply