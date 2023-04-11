2007. That was the last year in which Boca managed to establish itself as champion of the Copa Libertadores de América. Since then, the top continental tournament in South American football has become an obsession for Xeneize fans, since since then they have not been able to win this title again and have added very painful eliminations along the way, including 2 by River. , his greatest rival.
That team led by Miguel Ángel Russo finished second in the group stage and on the way to consecration eliminated Vélez in the round of 16, Libertad (from Paraguay) in the Quarterfinals, Cúcuta (from Venezuela) in the Semifinals and in the Summit meetings faced Gremio (from Brazil).
The series before the Gaucho tricolor It remained in the memory of all the Xeneize fans since the team shone impressively thanks to a spectacular performance by Juan Román Riquelme. It was a 5-0 overall result in which Roman he collaborated with 3 goals but 2 in the second leg in Brazil that remained in the great history of the Ribera team.
After 3-0 in the first leg, Russo’s team confidently arrived at the match at the Estadio Olímpico Monumental in Porto Alegre but saved as well as possible to ensure they lifted the Cup. This was the starting eleven that took the field:
Goalkeeper: Mauricio Caranta
defenders: Hugo Ibarra, Daniel Diaz, Claudio Morel Rodríguez, Clemente Rodríguez
midfielders: Pablo Ledesma, Ever Banega, Neri Cardozo, Juan Roman Riquelme
strikers: Rodrigo Palacio, Martin Palermo
entered: Sebastián Battaglia (for Cardozo at 59′), Sergio Orteman (for Éver Banega at 82′) and Mauro Boselli (for Rodrigo Palacio at 87′).
#Bocas #starting #lineup #time #won #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply