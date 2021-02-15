The closing of the transfer market in the country will take place on Thursday (it will only be possible to continue negotiating with free footballers) and Boca is still attentive to the movements that it will make until the last minute. So, this Monday will be a day of news with the coffee defender Andrés Felipe Román, with whom from Boca they have already communicated. The idea is that it reaches a loan with a purchase obligation or that Boca acquires a percentage of the 25-year-old player’s token. Although the soccer player’s OK already exists, there are still tax details to be polished so that a transfer is made official that will give DT options in the last line. And more: in June Marcelo Weigandt will be able to return, who is on loan in Gymnastics.

With Marcos Rojo working on a day-to-day basis with a plan thought out by the team’s physical trainer, the idea of ​​Russo and the Football Council is to finish polishing a team that has established itself from the surnames but not so much from the starting eleven.

In the middle of the year some assignments will end (Soldano will emigrate) and the situations of Emmanuel Mas will be under review (to extend his contract he will have to lower the economic conditions) and that of several footballers whose level will mark their future: Gonzalo Maroni, Agustín Obando, Mauro Zárate and Wanchope Ábila.

Meanwhile, the injury of Pulpo González (he still has two months to recover) enabled the chance to add the left-handed midfielder Esteban Rolón, who pressed not to play with Huracán against Defense and already expressed his will to be transferred to Boca . For now, President Alejandro Nadur asks for a million dollars that Boca will not disburse, but with the approval of the player, he will make an economic proposal with payments in installments.

In addition, beyond Pavón’s notification to require Boca to pay his salary as he received it in the Los Angeles Galaxy, the Soccer Council led by Juan Román Riquelme contacted the player’s agent to detail the claims they want to accept the offer from the MLS and transfer to the 25-year-old from Cordoba. If they agree, the club will assign the entire pass.

But Pavón also has a criminal complaint for sexual abuse and his situation further complicates the negotiations. While the case is in force, he could not leave the country.

The rest is to maintain what is in the best physical shape, which is also a way to strengthen the squad in full competition.