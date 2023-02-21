It is not the same to play in the Lower Divisions than in the First Division, and even less so with a club like Boca Juniorsone of the biggest teams in America and with a fan that demands to always live up to expectations in order to later achieve recognition.
Whether through their own fault or someone else’s, due to the mass media, due to pressure from their representatives or from themselves, we will review below the list of footballers who promised to break it in the “Xeneize” for what was demonstrated in youth, but who could never do it and ended up in other minor institutions. Come on.
Agile forward and goalscorer, who fell in love with “Bichi” Borghi in Boca Juniors. His debut was in 2009 at the age of 17, and he was considered the natural replacement for Rodrigo Palacio, but he could never meet those expectations and went to Spain to try his luck at Barcelona B, where he could not adapt. He consolidated himself at UD Las Palmas, achieving promotion, but had problems with alcohol and the traffic police. According to slogan flash scoretoday he is on loan to AEK Athens of Greece.
It emerged from Argentinos Juniors and Boca bought it along with other youths who painted for crack like Riquelme and Ruiz. However, “Leche” never made a footing in first gear, largely due to the repeated injuries he suffered. In Talleres he had some continuity before going to Tenerife, Vitória, a Chinese team, Independiente de Medellín, Defensor Sporting and San Martín de Tucumán.
“El Escobillón” appeared in its fullness in the first years of Carlos Bianchi at the helm of Boca. Agile and fast forward with a great ability to overflow, a perfect complement to the goals of Martín Palermo. He had the bad luck of tearing his ligaments playing for Pekerman’s Sub 20 team and he was never able to recover his level again. He went through Badajoz, Estudiantes de La Plata, Wilstermann from Bolivia and several clubs from the Argentine promotion.
He had his chance in the Boca goal in mid-2012 and early 2013, fighting for the position with Orion and Ustari. He showed conditions, but the team did not help him and he had to be in tough defeats like against San Lorenzo and Newell’s with Bianchi on the bench. Tripodi’s arrival in 2013/14 relegated him and he agreed to go on loan to Tigre. He would later go through Newell’s, Sportivo Luqueño, Atenas de Uruguay, Central Norte and his current América de Quito.
He made his debut in Boca in 2008 at the hands of Carlos Ischia, taking advantage of a serious injury to Martín Palermo. The center forward even played for the Copa Sudamericana against Liga de Quito, but failed to get a place and in 2011 he went on loan to Ferro. He would no longer play in Boca and after going through several clubs (Sportivo Luqueño, América de Cali, Brown de Adrogué, Alianza from El Salvador), his last team was Agrotikos Asteras from Greece.
His name began to be heard loudly in Boca after he scored 4 goals in five minutes in a Reserve match against Unión in 2009. A year later he made his debut in a win against Olimpo at the hands of Bichi Borghi showing conditions and great speed. However, injuries did not help him and little by little he lost his place to end up leaving the club for Olimpia in 2017. He passed through Guaraní and today he is a player for Deportivo Municipal.
The defender was pointed out as one of the great promises of the club and was expected to make his debut in the First Division, but it did not happen: Fulham bought him, then they released him and he began to wander around Italian teams, where today he continues to play at the age of 27, in the Perugia.
At the age of 18, this forward stood out in Boca Juniors, winning the Copa Libertadores championship in 2003. A year later he went on loan to Independiente, and never managed to resume his initial level. He then alternated between Turkish soccer, Colón, Boca Unidos and Argentinos Juniors.
“Tito” Noir, a winger on the left or right, debuted with a goal in 2008 against Racing. Everything was rosy, but in 2009 he fractured his fibula, returned to play and tore ligaments. He stopped being considered, he began to go on loan and from there he wandered through different Argentine soccer teams, but without exploiting.
One of the great promises that the club had, designated as one of Riquelme’s replacements. Comparison that would surely end up weighing him down. He played just 6 months in the Primera de Boca, with Borghi. He started going on loan, he played in Sao Paulo, and then his career started to go downhill.
