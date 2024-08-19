“Chiquito” is the undisputed starting goalkeeper, although when it’s Brey’s turn he does very well.
The side Peruvian He is a machine and has already won the affection of Boca fans. No one will take his place.
It is no coincidence that Chelsea bought him to secure his place. He recently returned and showed excellent form.
He is not at his best, but he is a guarantee in defense and a reference for the group.
“Chelo” is the left back that Boca needs, as long as he has the same performance he showed at River.
Since it was rumoured that he might leave for Brazil, he has done nothing but raise his level and return to being the Pol he was before.
Medinita is one of the great projects and realities of Boca Juniors. European future.
Another player who didn’t need any adaptation to play for Boca. He’s getting better every day.
Is Velasco coming? The former Independiente player had been tempted by Boca, but then River and the “Rojo” joined. It remains to be seen.
The “Beast” lives up to his nickname every time he wears the Boca jersey. The goalscorer is phenomenal.
It took him a while to adapt, but now he never stops scoring and bringing joy to Boca fans. Quality, hierarchy, goal-scoring ability. Uruguayan, Uruguayan.
#Bocas #probable #reinforcements #arrived #rumored
Leave a Reply