Edinson Cavani is not present at Boca's training due to a stomach problem, and he would be left out of Wednesday's match vs. Central Córdoba.

Leandro Brey, Nicolás Valentini, Ezequiel Fernández and Cristian Medina will join training this Tuesday after the Pre-Olympic, but they will not be in this match either, due to its immediacy.

It is then likely that DT Martínez will repeat the team that tied against Defensa y Justicia, taking into account that he has had no injuries or suspensions against “Halcón”.