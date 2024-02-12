Last Saturday, on Date 4 of the Professional League Cup, Boca Juniors could not take advantage of his property by distributing points with Defense and Justice after finishing their match without scoring. The lackluster meeting led to the whistles of those present in The Bombonera made an appearance.
Added to this, controversy arose since at the end of the first half, the whistler Jorge Baliño charged penalty for The Falcon due to alleged lack of Lucas Blondel to Alexis Sotobut after review of the VAR, annulled his decision. Already in the complement, blonde The crossbar burst, and the local team took control of the match, but the rival goalkeeper Cristopher Fiermarin He cut everything short. With this, the Xeneize reached six points in the Zone Bwhile his rival continues to take one unit away from him, being out of qualifying for the final phase for now.
Next, we will review the possible XI in their next match against Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero, which will be played on Wednesday, February 14 on a new date during the week.
Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani suffered a case of enterocolitis and was not present at the Ezeiza Stadium, so he will not play against “Ferroviario”.
Leandro Brey, Nicolás Valentini, Ezequiel Fernández and Cristian Medina will join training this Tuesday after the Pre-Olympic, but they will not be in this match either, due to its immediacy.
It is then likely that DT Martínez will repeat the team that tied against Defensa y Justicia, taking into account that he has had no injuries or suspensions against “Halcón”.
Goalkeeper: Rosemary
Defenders: Blondel, Lema, Figal, Blanco
Frills: Advíncula, G. Fernández, Benítez, Zenón
Forwards: Benedetto, Merentiel
#Boca39s #probable #receive #Central #Córdoba
Leave a Reply