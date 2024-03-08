Boca comes into the match against Racing with a defeat that left them out of the qualifying zone, finishing seventh with 13 points and having very tough matches ahead. For this reason, the technical director was very dissatisfied with the performance of his team in the last match against Unión de Santa Fe and is thinking about making several modifications for this duel.
In addition to the strategic changes that Martínez would make, there are some variations that he must make due to injury, a team with more substitutes than regular starters is expected. In practice, two different teams were tested, both with very mixed players.
Javier García will be the starting goalkeeper against the Academy, he will have to take charge of the Xeneize goal due to the inflammation of the left Achilles tendon that Sergio “chiquito” Romero suffers from, which did not allow him to train normally and will sideline him from the fields in principle against Racing, but as the days went by it became known that another game would be lost.
As for the forwards, Darío Benedetto could not finish training this morning due to discomfort, the list of concentrates is not yet known therefore, for the moment, he is not ruled out although they will evaluate if he is in a position to participate.
During this morning's practices the substitutes were protagonists, the Boca coach tried Anselmino as a 5 and Janson or Taborda as hooks, Advincula and Figal would return to ownership, but there are some doubts in the middle of the field.
Goalkeeper: Javier García
Defenders: Luís Advincula, Cristian Lema, Nicolás Figal, Lautaro Blanco
Frills: Jabes Saralegui, Cristian Medina, Jorman Campuzano, Kevin Zenon
Forwards: Édinson Cavani, Miguel Merentiel
