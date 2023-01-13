After the 0-0 draw against Independiente, and after watching the match between “Red” and Everton from Chile, where the Argentine team won 2-0, Boca Juniors continues training and awaiting the final clash against the Chilean team, which It will help coach Hugo Benjamín Ibarra to continue adjusting details for 2023.
Next, we will review the XI of the confrontation that will take place in San Juan this Friday, January 13, prior to the final that Boca will play in Abu Dhabi against Racing.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero – If he recovers from his muscular discomfort, everything indicates that “Chiquito” will save from the start and make his debut as a blue and gold goalkeeper after his arrival in August last year.
Right side: Marcelo Weigandt – Although he knows that the title is the Peruvian Advíncula, “Chelo” has already shown good performances with this shirt and he will want to leave Ibarra doubts.
Right center: Gabriel Aranda – “Pola” will act as the first center back. He for now he runs from behind in consideration and it is likely that they will bring another defender, but he wants to fight her.
Left center: Nicolás Valentini – He will have his great opportunity in this preseason. After returning from the loan in Aldosivi, where he gave up, the left-hander knows that they will bring him a more experienced competitor, but it is up to him to compete.
Left side: Agustín Sández – In his favorite position, Sandez wants to get a little closer to being able to fight for the position of Frank Fabra, the undisputed starter as “3”.
Central midfielder: Martín Payero – With a great mid-distance punch and an important stride, Payero broke it in Banfield, he went through English soccer and for months he has had the great opportunity to play in Boca.
Right inside: Oscar Romero – The Paraguayan has already shown plenty of quality with his left foot and in 2023 he will try not to rotate so much between starter and substitute, and definitely keep a place among the 11.
Left inside: Equi Fernández – He returned from Tigre and is much more of a player than before. He helped her a lot during the shoot. He is a great player, ambidextrous and with a giant personality to manage the midfield. He will bring happiness to Boca.
Forward: Luca Langoni – The boy emerged scoring transcendental goals for Boca’s domestic title, and maintained his level for several weeks. Ibarra wants it and the kid responds.
Forward: Exequiel Zeballos – The Boquense people celebrate the return after the injury of “Changuito”, who already added minutes in the previous game and who will now have the chance to start.
Forward: Darío Benedetto – The “Pipa”, one of the greatest references that the squad has, will continue in the “Xeneize” to continue giving joy to the Boquense fans.
