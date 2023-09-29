Boca is going through a bittersweet moment as it is enjoying, and suffering, from being in the semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores but this is not allowing it to enjoy what is the preview of a superclásico at home. It should be noted that in this situation, the Boca fan is thinking about the international tournament and that he prefers to give priority to the second leg against Palmeiras after the 0-0 draw in the first leg at La Bombonera. But the blue and gold shirt demands winning every game and that is why Jorge Almirón plans to give great importance to the match against his greatest rival.
Despite this great presence in the Copa Libertadores, Boca’s performance is not being the best and their qualification to the quarterfinals of the League Cup is already at risk, which is practically an obligation for Xeneize. With the aim of not adding the fourth defeat so far in this domestic tournament, Jorge Almirón has in mind a team that is combative but that is also capable of generating danger for Martín Demichelis’ team.
It should be noted that Marcos Rojo, a reference and one of the best players on the current squad, retired from the match against Verdão after 71 minutes of action and put ice on his left calf. On the morning after the game, studies were carried out and it was confirmed that he does not have a muscle injury that will not prevent him from being in the second leg. Therefore, despite the player’s interest, Rojo is expected not to be part of the squad that plays against River.
Therefore, taking into account the circumstances, this is the possible starting eleven that Jorge Almirón plans to send to the Bombonera lawn next Sunday at 2:00 p.m.:
Goalkeeper: Javier García
Side right: Lucas Blondel
Advocate Central:Bruno Valdez
Advocate Central: Nicolas Valentini
Side left: Marcelo Saracchi
Midfielder right: Cristian Medina
Midfielder central: Jorman Campuzano
Midfielder left: Ezequiel Bullaude
Extreme right: Lucas Janson
Forward center: Dario Benedetto
Extreme left: Exequiel Zeballos
