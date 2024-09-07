In the province of Mendoza and starting at 8pm, Boca and Talleres will play a decisive match for the round of 16 of the Copa Argentina. For both, it is the easiest way to qualify for the 2025 Copa Libertadores, apart from the fact that today the Xeneize is qualifying by general table and also, that it is the debut of the ‘T’ coach, Alexander Medina, and that the continuity of Diego Martínez on the Xeneize bench is questioned in the event of a defeat, spice up the match in a special way.
BY: Leandro Brey – Every time he made a save, he did his job, and he will be a starter due to Sergio Romero’s injury.
LD: Juan Barinaga – Coming from Belgrano de Córdoba, a Talleres classic, he will make his absolute debut with the Boca jersey
DFC: Cristian Lema – He just scored a free kick against Rosario Central. Given several absences and a good performance, he remains a starter.
CB: Aaron Anselmino – The great figure of Boca. If he continues at this level, he will be missed when he goes to Chelsea.
LI: Lautaro Blanco – One of the most important cards in attack for the Xeneize, who in the last few hours announced that they bought the remaining 50% of the transfer from Defensa y Justicia for the defender.
MD: Kevin Zenon – He must raise his level, but when he has a good level, his team’s chances of winning increase exponentially.
MC: Cristian Medina – While his future is being defined by an agreement between Boca and Fenerbahce, he is one of the best players on the team.
MC: Guillermo Pol Fernandez – Baluarte. Figure. He traded whistles for applause and today seems irreplaceable.
ME: Agustin Martegani – He is experiencing a logical drop in performance after a good start since he arrived in this transfer market.
DC: Brian Aguirre – Another of the reinforcements for this semester, given the difficult task of replacing Merentiel.
DC: Milton Gimenez – On a roll, like the typical ‘9’ that Boca needs.
