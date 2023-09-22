Boca faces Lanús for Date 5 of the League Cup in Argentina with the objective of adding three points to avoid moving away from the qualifying positions in this tournament after they won again, and in a very good way , after 3 consecutive defeats. It should be mentioned that this will be the last game of the Ribera team before the duels against Palmeiras for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores and the superclásico with River on the next day of the domestic tournament.
Jorge Almirón has a lot of pressure on his back in these matches since the team has not been up to par in terms of the style of play that the Boca shirt demands, but it has managed to advance in all the tournaments it has played in, such as the Argentine Cup and the Copa Libertadores but on both occasions it was done through penalties.
Now, in turn, they have the difficult task of not being relegated in the League Cup since they are in ninth position in the standings as a result of the aforementioned irregular start to the championship that featured three consecutive defeats and that cut short the last date against Central Córdoba by beating them 3-0 in Santiago del Estero on the last day Tuesday. This match against Sebastián Salomón’s Granate will be key to continue moving away from the qualification positions for the Quarterfinals of this 2023 League Cup.
Now, taking these circumstances into account, the coach was in the dispute over whether to send his starting team to the playing field or not, so, according to the latest information, this is a possible eleven that will jump to the Bombonera on Saturday from 18.30:
Goalkeeper: Javier Garcia
Right side: Marcelo Weigandt
Central defender: Nicolas Figal
Central defender: Marcos Rojo – Captain
Left side: Frank Fabra
Right midfielder: Luis Advíncula
Central midfielder: Pol Fernandez
Central Midfielder: Ezequiel Bullaude
Left midfielder: Valentine Boat
Center forward: Edinson Cavani
Center Forward: Dario Benedetto
